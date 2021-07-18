UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister Congratulates People Of Mirpurkhas On Approval Of University

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Sindh minister congratulates people of Mirpurkhas on approval of University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Sunday congratulated the people of Mirpurkhas Division on the approval of Ibn Sina University by the provincial cabinet and said that it was progress towards fulfillment of promise made with the people of Mirpurkhas.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister said it was his dream to facilitate the people in obtaining higher education which would soon be realized.

He said that only educated youth were the best architects of the nation. The minister assured the people of Mirpurkhas that the time was not far when the youth would pursue higher studies from Ibn Sina University.

Hari Ram further said the government was busy day and night in serving the people. He said that an important milestone has been reached today with the special interest of the government.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that in the next phase, approval of Ibn Sina University would be sought from the Sindh Assembly.

He said the people of Mirpurkhas would never forget the efforts of the late Imdad Ismaili for the establishment of the university, who prepared the documents for the establishment of the university in the early stages while the funds were provided by Kiran Hari Ram in his personal capacity.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal also appreciated the role and hard work of late Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon for the establishment of the university.

The minister once again assured the people that all ongoing development projects including the University would be completed while he also hoped that NICD branch would be established.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said the establishment of the University would benefit the talented students of the entire division and they would play their positive role for the development and prosperity of the country in a better way.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Education Minority Progress Sunday All From Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

3 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

4 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.