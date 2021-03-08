The training department, Sindh Police under the leadership of Naeem Sheikh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Training organized a Webinar on "Implementation of Pro Women Laws and Role of Police " on Monday as part of the social media series 'Law is my Protector' to observe International Women's Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The training department, Sindh Police under the leadership of Naeem Sheikh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Training organized a Webinar on "Implementation of Pro Women Laws and Role of Police " on Monday as part of the social media series 'Law is my Protector' to observe International Women's Day.

DIGP Naeem Ahmed Sheikh particularly highlighted the modern training programmes for Investigation Officers in dealing VAWG cases.

Fouzia Tariq, Founder "Law is my Protector", human rights activist, emphasized upon the hurdles faced by victims at Police Stations; and briefed role of police in handling gender based violence (GBV) victims.

She urged presence of MLO's to attend GBV victims all the time. She recommended a platform for women where they could come and share their grievances apart from police stations to prevent suicidal cases in the society.

Fozia urged upon Police Department to take action against those who were sharing pictures and videos of GBV victims on social media. She also suggested a performance evaluation form to be circulated amongst the victims to check police performance.

The guest speakers of the Seminar were Barrister Shahida Jamil, Former Federal Law Minister and Niaz Ahmed Siddiki, former IGP, Sindh, Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Additional IGP, RPO Hyderabad, and Dr.

Maqsood Ahmed, DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division.

Barrister Shahida Jamil shed light on role of parents in preventing GBV. DIGP Dr. Maqsood Ahmed elucidated the role of 15 in preventing violence against women, girls and child abuse. He briefed about the role of Roller Skating Police as well.

Dr. Maqsood also gave away awards to the Women Police officers who won the Roller Skating Competition. He also shared a video dedicated to Women on the day by Police Department.

Former IGP Sindh Dr. Jamil Ahmed dilated upon achievements in Hydrabad as far as implementation of pro women laws was concerned. He highlighted the role of Women protection cells in handling GBV cases delicately.

In his concluding address Niaz Ahmed Siddiki shed the light on pro women laws and lauded the services of Sindh Police in joint collaboration with "Law is my Protector" in facilitating quick access to justice for victims of GBV and child abuse through 15 and WhatsApp group.

The guest speakers applauded the services of Fouzia Tariq rendered in joint collaboration with Police Department in providing platform to vulnerable segments of society. In the end Fouzia Tariq thanked the Police Department for their selfless service for community and joining hands for the noble cause.