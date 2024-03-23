Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The University of Sindh on Saturday celebrated the Pakistan Resolution Day with traditional zeal and fervour by organizing a rally at the campus on Saturday.

The SU's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro led the rally which started from the Arts Faculty Building and culminated at the Central library after walking around half a kilometer.

Addressing the rally Kalhoro said that the Lahore Resolution 1940 was a landmark development in the history of Pakistan as it provided an ideological base for the separate homeland for Muslims living in the subcontinent.

He added that it was a collective responsibility of the people of Pakistan to strengthen the state in terms of education and economy and provide a peaceful and conducive environment based on tolerance and promotion of inclusive society.

The VC spoke about the plight of Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir who were deprived of their right of independence, recalling that under the dominance of British colonial rulers Muslims were deprived of their basic rights.

The SU's Registrar Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko said the day was being marked in order to apprise the youth of the importance of Pakistan Resolution Day.

"Muslims faced numerous threats under colonial rule but despite various atrocities, they continued their struggle for the establishment of a separate homeland in the shape of Pakistan," he observed.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto said the Lahore Resolution was a living historic document.

He recalled that prior to 1940 the Muslims’ struggle was for attaining rights and constitutional reforms but after the 1940 resolution their struggle was reoriented to independence and gathered momentum for the establishment of a separate country.

Chairperson Department of Political Science Prof Dr Ghulam Akber Mahesar said the spirit of the resolution was to provide space for sovereign and autonomous units of Muslims as Pakistan was to become a model of Federal state having diversity and autonomy.

He added that it was the need of the hour to promote inter-provincial harmony, religious tolerance and national cohesion.

Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar noted that at present the enemies of Pakistan were once again out to sabotage peace and prosperity in the country.

“We have to eliminate all evil forces. Our armed forces are protecting the country’s borders. With unity and strength, we can establish a prosperous and developed Pakistan in the comity of nations,” he said.

Director Dr MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry Prof Dr Arfana Begum Mallah, Pro VC Laar Campus Badin Prof Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Professor Dr Agha Asad Noor and other academics also expressed their views.

