SIU arrests drug peddler, recovers huge quantity of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of drugs.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz, the SIU team on a tip off arrested accused Kashan while his accomplice Parvez Ahmed fled from the scene.

The accused was arrested from Buffer Zone, North Karachi.

The SIU team recovered 23.630 kg hashish from his possession. They used to buy drugs from Balochistan and sell them in Karachi.