SIU Arrests Gang Of Street Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:22 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Karachi, on Friday claimed to have arrested gang of four street criminals and recovered a motorcycle and four pistols from their possession.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police SIU Capt. (Retd.
) Haider Raza, the SIU on a tip off conducted a raid near PNSC Flats Taimoria area and apprehended Ghulam Hussain s/o Malook, Hussain s/o Rab Nawaz, Zulfiqar s/o Ghulam Muhamad and Irfan Ali s/o Muhammad Malook.
The agency also recovered a motorcycle and four unlicensed pistols from the possession of arrested.
Arrested accused disclosed that they committed dozens of robberies. Mostly, they targeted citizens who withdrew cash from banks.
A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.