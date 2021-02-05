SIU arrests gang of street criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Karachi, on Friday claimed to have arrested gang of four street criminals and recovered a motorcycle and four pistols from their possession.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police SIU Capt. (Retd.

) Haider Raza, the SIU on a tip off conducted a raid near PNSC Flats Taimoria area and apprehended Ghulam Hussain s/o Malook, Hussain s/o Rab Nawaz, Zulfiqar s/o Ghulam Muhamad and Irfan Ali s/o Muhammad Malook.

The agency also recovered a motorcycle and four unlicensed pistols from the possession of arrested.

Arrested accused disclosed that they committed dozens of robberies. Mostly, they targeted citizens who withdrew cash from banks.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.