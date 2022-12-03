UrduPoint.com

Six Drug Dealers Held During Operation

Published December 03, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 06 kg drugs from their possession during operation here on Saturday, police spokesman informed here Saturday.

According to details, Taxila police held two drug dealers Salahuddin and Imran and recovered 1.7 kg drugs from their possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police while conducting an operation arrested Shaukat and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his custody.

Gujjar Khan police arrested Javed Iqbal and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession, while Kahuta police nabbed Khurrum Jamshed and recovered 1.

5 kg drugs from his possession.

Kotli Sattian police arrested Yasir Ayub and recovered 515 grams of charas from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan while appreciating the performance of police teams, said that the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence, adding that crackdown on drug peddlers and liquor suppliers would be intensified.

More Stories From Pakistan

