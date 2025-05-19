Six of a family killed in armed attack by rivals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) At least six members of the same family were shot dead in a violent attack allegedly carried out by neighbors in Khatako Pul, a suburban area here on Monday.

The tragic incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Urmar Police Station.

According to police, the attackers opened fire on a neighboring house, resulting in the deaths of six people, including three women and two children. One woman was critically injured and has been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Shamshad, wife of Atlas; Noreen, wife of Ramzan; Hazrat Ameen, son of Atlas; Fazal Ameen, son of Atlas; a 10-year-old girl named Huma, daughter of Fazal; and a 3-year-old boy named Ahmed, son of Fazal Ameen.

The injured woman has been identified as Bushra, wife of Naseem.

Police officials said the incident may have been triggered by an ongoing feud, as the victims were accused by the assailants of involvement in the murder of a woman related to them.

The suspects, identified as Shamshad and Mansoor, sons of Murshad Ali and residents of Urmar Miana, fled the scene after the attack.

Law enforcement teams reached the location shortly after the incident, transferring the bodies for postmortem examinations and launching a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. A case has been registered at Urmar police station and investigations are underway.

APP/vak