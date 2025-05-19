Open Menu

DEO Commends Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s Timely Emergency Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM

DEO commends Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s timely emergency response

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responded to 120 emergency incidents over the past week, rescuing 100 individuals in need, according to the weekly performance report issued by District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.

The control room received a total of 5,715 calls, out of which 120 were classified as emergency situations.

These included 8 traffic accidents, 91 medical emergencies, 11 fire incidents, and 7 miscellaneous recovery operations.

In addition, 34 patients were transferred to various hospitals under referral emergencies to receive advanced medical care.

Appreciating the efforts of Rescue 1122 personnel, DEO Jan Muhammad Afridi praised their commitment and directed the staff to ensure prompt and high-quality rescue services for citizens during any emergency.

