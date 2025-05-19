Open Menu

22 Netted Over Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

22 netted over violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) District police claimed to have arrested 22 criminals,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,police teams raided at various localities including Cantt city,Saddar urban area and factory area and nabbed Suleman,Tahir,Ansar,Ilyas,Arshad,Tassawer,Waqas,Nouman,Naeem,Khalid,Shakoor and others.

Police recovered 3kg of hashish,2.5kg of opium,2kg of ice,108 liters of liquor and 23 liters of wine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.

Further investigation was underway.

