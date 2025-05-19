22 Netted Over Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) District police claimed to have arrested 22 criminals,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,police teams raided at various localities including Cantt city,Saddar urban area and factory area and nabbed Suleman,Tahir,Ansar,Ilyas,Arshad,Tassawer,Waqas,Nouman,Naeem,Khalid,Shakoor and others.
Police recovered 3kg of hashish,2.5kg of opium,2kg of ice,108 liters of liquor and 23 liters of wine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
22 netted over violations6 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests three smugglers with over 516 kg of drugs6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani army shatters Indian nefarious designs in region: AJK President.6 minutes ago
-
Wildfire erupts in Margalla Hills, efforts underway to contain blaze6 minutes ago
-
149 suspects held as Dera police conduct district-wide operation6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives Karachi on day long visit16 minutes ago
-
Three siblings die after eating toxic sweets in Nowshera26 minutes ago
-
DEO commends Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s timely emergency response26 minutes ago
-
Six including women, child killed in family feud firing26 minutes ago
-
2 killed in robbery attempt in Orangi Town, Karachi26 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested at Dajal check post36 minutes ago
-
Four held in murder case46 minutes ago