Six Power Pilferers Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Six power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team

caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched

here on Tuesday.

According to FESCO press release, the task force team raided

at various areas of the district and caught 06 accused involved

in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force team also imposed a fine of Rs 425,775 on pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.

