Six Power Pilferers Booked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team
caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched
here on Tuesday.
According to FESCO press release, the task force team raided
at various areas of the district and caught 06 accused involved
in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The task force team also imposed a fine of Rs 425,775 on pilferers.
On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.
