UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smog Control In Punjab Demands Control In Indigenous Pollution Amid Transboundary Resolve

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Smog control in Punjab demands control in indigenous pollution amid transboundary resolve

The sixth season of Smog in Punjab had once again gripped the most polluted city of the country and number second in the world, Lahore with 186 US Air Quality Index (AQI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The sixth season of Smog in Punjab had once again gripped the most polluted city of the country and number second in the world, Lahore with 186 US Air Quality Index (AQI).

An Environmental Protection Department of Punjab official told APP that other than the trans boundary pollution from India there were certain pollution factors at the local level which required serious attention.

The stubble burning in the eastern Punjab of India was not that much in Pakistan as it had been only carried out in certain districts across the province, he added.

"In Rawalpindi Division, there is no issue of crop stubble burning rather two major factors of pollution are stone crushing units and brick kilns. Faisalabad alone has 450 textile mills and various other industrial units operating in the district that put pressure on the environment and air quality. Similarly, Sialkot with its huge number of tanneries and sports manufacturing units have increased the hazardous emissions that contribute to the overall smog impact in the region," he added.

To a question, he said there were four mega industrial units in Rawalpindi district namely Attock Oil Refinery, Kohinoor Mills, Askari Cement and Murree Brewery.

"All these units have installed scrubbers to collect dark carbon and avoid hazardous emissions whereas Askari Cement has dust emissions problem during shut down and initiation process," he added.

He said open garbage burning after vehicular emissions and stubble burning was the major cause of smog in the province.

"There is section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi district on the directives of the Punjab government on the burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, and other plastic and leather items in the winter. But due to lack of surveillance and proper monitoring mechanism it is impossible to charge the true culprit if found burning garbage openly," the EPD official noted.

Earlier Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul had refuted Lahore being among the topmost polluted cities of the world.

In her video message shared on her twitter handle, she said, "Google maps clearly indicate that total air pollution existing in the region comprised of 80 percent area of India and only 20 percent of the pollution is indicated in Pakistan's territory." According to AirVisual, US Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore was 228 which 177.7 microgrammes per meter cube of particulate matter of 2.5 microns in the air and the EPD data showed US AQI164. It was reported to be unhealthy for people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children most at risk and should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion.

US AQI of Islamabad was 190 which was 130.8 microgrammes per meter cube of particulate matter of 2.5 microns in the air. However, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency data showed 44.11microgrammes per meter cube of particulate matter of 2.5 microns in the air. The overall ambient air quality was unhealthy in the Federal capital.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad World Google Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Twitter Oil Rawalpindi Sialkot Attock Textile All From Murree Brewery Company Limited Kohinoor Mills Limited

Recent Stories

JUI-F finalizes Plan-B, will announce it today

7 minutes ago

Financial Times announces first female editor

5 minutes ago

55 farmers to get subsidised laser units in Sialko ..

5 minutes ago

Speaker inaugurates 33rd national games in Abbotta ..

6 minutes ago

Health secretary forms core committee to prevent d ..

6 minutes ago

"Stand inside dock, you are not here for press con ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.