Smog poses safety threat to commuters on motorways, highways: Maqsood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Smog had posed a severe safety threat to the commuters travelling on motorways and highways during past few years. Many precious lives and properties worth millions had been lost in road crashes resulting from poor visibility caused by smog.

Sector Commander M2 South Maqsood Anjum expressed these views while launching a special campaign against burning of crops residue here Sunday.

He said that burning of crops residues adversely affects the visibility on roads and Motorway Police was making all out efforts to stop this hazardous act.

Maqsood added that Motorway Police was holding meetings with farmers and notables of the area to make them realize that this act could result in loss of precious human lives and properties.

Motorway Police was making announcement through mosques and its mobile education Unit to persuade people to adopt safe methods of disposing off of residues of crops.

Banners for awareness of road users had been displayed at conspicuous places of motorways.

Sector Commander said that NH&MP had requested district administration for imposing of Section 144, adding that strict legal action should be taken against those who don't follow the instructions.

He said that the department of Agriculture Extension had been asked to hold meeting with representatives of farmer's associations and present complete detail of losses made directly or indirectly by burning of crops residue. He asserted that the department should brief them about methods of safe disposal of residue of crops. He said that role of media in creating awareness among the farmers was very important and Motorway Police was committed to work together with other departments to stop this unwanted practice in order to save precious human lives and properties.