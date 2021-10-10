UrduPoint.com

Smog Poses Safety Threat To Commuters On Motorways, Highways: Maqsood

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Smog poses safety threat to commuters on motorways, highways: Maqsood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Smog had posed a severe safety threat to the commuters travelling on motorways and highways during past few years. Many precious lives and properties worth millions had been lost in road crashes resulting from poor visibility caused by smog.

Sector Commander M2 South Maqsood Anjum expressed these views while launching a special campaign against burning of crops residue here Sunday.

He said that burning of crops residues adversely affects the visibility on roads and Motorway Police was making all out efforts to stop this hazardous act.

Maqsood added that Motorway Police was holding meetings with farmers and notables of the area to make them realize that this act could result in loss of precious human lives and properties.

Motorway Police was making announcement through mosques and its mobile education Unit to persuade people to adopt safe methods of disposing off of residues of crops.

Banners for awareness of road users had been displayed at conspicuous places of motorways.

Sector Commander said that NH&MP had requested district administration for imposing of Section 144, adding that strict legal action should be taken against those who don't follow the instructions.

He said that the department of Agriculture Extension had been asked to hold meeting with representatives of farmer's associations and present complete detail of losses made directly or indirectly by burning of crops residue. He asserted that the department should brief them about methods of safe disposal of residue of crops. He said that role of media in creating awareness among the farmers was very important and Motorway Police was committed to work together with other departments to stop this unwanted practice in order to save precious human lives and properties.

Related Topics

Police Poor Education Motorway Mobile Agriculture Road Sunday Media All From Million

Recent Stories

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

38 minutes ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

2 hours ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

2 hours ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

2 hours ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.