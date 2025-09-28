Open Menu

Smog Season To Be Harsher This Year, Warns Environmental Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Smog season to be harsher this year, warns environmental expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Environmental expert Dr. Zainab Naeem has cautioned on Sunday that this year’s smog season will be more severe than previous years.

Speaking on private news channel, she said Pakistan is facing the consequences of not treating climate change as a serious issue in past years.

She described smog as a looming “silent disaster.”

“The smog season is about to begin, yet floodwater still remains in several areas,” she noted.

Dr. Naeem warned that Punjab province is expected to be the worst affected.

She highlighted that both Indian and Pakistani Punjab are classified as an “air shed” regions highly vulnerable to smog.

Recent Stories

UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exp ..

UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025

2 hours ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s org ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence

2 hours ago
 Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery M ..

Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speaker ..

UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science Inte ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025

3 hours ago
 11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress ..

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China

4 hours ago
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates ..

Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition

4 hours ago
 UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Av ..

UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award

4 hours ago
 India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakista ..

India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi cha ..

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..

5 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

5 hours ago
 Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan