Smog Season To Be Harsher This Year, Warns Environmental Expert
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Environmental expert Dr. Zainab Naeem has cautioned on Sunday that this year’s smog season will be more severe than previous years.
Speaking on private news channel, she said Pakistan is facing the consequences of not treating climate change as a serious issue in past years.
She described smog as a looming “silent disaster.”
“The smog season is about to begin, yet floodwater still remains in several areas,” she noted.
Dr. Naeem warned that Punjab province is expected to be the worst affected.
She highlighted that both Indian and Pakistani Punjab are classified as an “air shed” regions highly vulnerable to smog.
