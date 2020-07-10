UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smuggled Goods Worth Rs. 220 Millions Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Smuggled goods worth Rs. 220 millions recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Model Custom Collectorates Enforcement has recovered goods and petroleum products worth Rs. 220 million in past month of June while launching crackdown against smugglers.

Confiscated goods including smuggled six luxury vehicles, non-custom paid high speed diesel, patrol, cigarettes, watches, electronics and minor machinery, official sources informed Friday.

Operation against non-custom vehicles was initiated on direction of Collector Custom Munazza Mujeed, led by Assistant Collectors including Aqsa Aslam from Sahiwal, Amjad Aman for Multan and DG Khan, Umar Sajjad from Sadiqabad, Fahad Jamil from Faislabad, Maqbool Ahmad from Sargodha and Jalal Haider from Jhang.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Multan Vehicles Sahiwal Jhang Sargodha Sadiqabad June From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5058 deaths with 243599 cases of ..

18 minutes ago

Players need to inspire each other in the absence ..

20 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 10, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

10 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.