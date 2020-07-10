Smuggled goods worth Rs. 220 millions recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Model Custom Collectorates Enforcement has recovered goods and petroleum products worth Rs. 220 million in past month of June while launching crackdown against smugglers.

Confiscated goods including smuggled six luxury vehicles, non-custom paid high speed diesel, patrol, cigarettes, watches, electronics and minor machinery, official sources informed Friday.

Operation against non-custom vehicles was initiated on direction of Collector Custom Munazza Mujeed, led by Assistant Collectors including Aqsa Aslam from Sahiwal, Amjad Aman for Multan and DG Khan, Umar Sajjad from Sadiqabad, Fahad Jamil from Faislabad, Maqbool Ahmad from Sargodha and Jalal Haider from Jhang.

Further investigation was underway.