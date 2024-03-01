SMUI GRC presents recommendations to policy makers for implementation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s 2nd Global Research Conference and its six international conferences which were held on February 28-29,2024 presented recommendation to the policy makers for implementations, in the concluding session of the GRC held on Feb 28 and 29 at the auditorium of the SMIU.

The session was attended by chairman Sindh HEC Dr. Tariq Rafi, Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Shari, vice chancellors of different universities, national and international scholars, faculty, heads of various sections and students.

The Faculty of Sciences in its international conference recommended that there is a dire need to establish a Nature-Inspired Innovation Hub by the higher education institutions as a collaborative space, where academia, industry experts and global community can participate in community of practices, discuss and bring sustainable solutions to forefront inspired by nature.

It further added that there is a need to conduct projects and research on nature inspired smart communities and share findings with the global research and academic communities through open educational practices.

The Faculty of Education in its international conference recommended that there is a crucial need to cultivate interdisciplinary dialogues among educators, researchers, and policymakers regarding the policy and curriculum issues in teacher education to shape a sustainable future.

It also recommended that there is a need for teachers to work closely with learners and conduct field analysis before designing any course. Foster collaboration between educators, industry experts, and students to ensure relevance, adaptability, and a commitment to sustainable educational practices.

It said mental health is a fundamental aspect of overall well-being. Integrating this course into various disciplines ensures that students receive comprehensive support, by normalizing discussions around mental health, universities contribute to creating an inclusive and empathetic learning environment.

The Faculty of Social Sciences in its recommendation suggested training for media personal to report ethically about human rights, justice, and social issues, working collectively with authorities to give out correct details, and using different media to teach communities how to stay safe and informed.

It further said that the research centers should be established that should be dedicated to conducting studies, provide policy recommendations, and engage in advocacy to address pressing societal issues.

The Faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce in its international conference of recommended that that businesses have more responsibilities towards economic, social and environmental sustainability, therefore, entrepreneurship and social innovation culture should be promoted among higher education learners. It said that the practice of publishing sustainability reports has become widespread among companies globally, and it has become crucial for companies to take action to reduce the impact of their operations on the environment and society. There is a need to develop strategies to enhance capabilities of business students to understand various issues related to circular economy, waste management and business models.

The Faculty of Information Technology in its international conference said it should conduct research projects and also encourage research scholars to collaborate and embrace innovative intelligence computing systems and its implementation.

It said that Pakistan faces a number of challenges when it comes to cyber security. One of the biggest issues is the lack of resources and expertise dedicated to this field. There is a dire need to develop expertise in students/researchers to cope up with this issue. In this regard, new courses such as Computer Forensics and Advance cyber security may be included.

Block chain technology can be implemented to the different industries to increase data security, decrease fraud and errors and the improvement of records accuracy. Software industry is growing in Pakistan, therefore, students need to enhance their knowledge to others related filed like, Robotics, AI, and Big Data analytics.

The Faculty of Language and Culture in its international conference recommended that the culture and languages should be the part of curricula so that, learners can express and share their ideas with more confidence. Furthermore, these languages should be taken on global platforms to support diversity, pluralism and culture openness.

To preserve cultural heritage, cultural departments across higher education institution should be established to training teachers and learner about cultural integrity through academic activities.