SNGPL Removes 33 Domestic Connections For Using Commercial Purposes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has raided gas pilferers in various areas of the city and removed 33 metres of using domestic connection for commercial purposes in the current week.

The task force teams raided in Gulgasht, Bosan road, Koray Wala and Ghaziabad areas against gas pilferers under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

Similarly, raids were being carried out against illegal compressor use to obtain gas and 21 gas metres were removed from different areas during above said period.

GM SNGPL Rashid Ishaq said that the operation against gas pilferers over using domestic connections for commercial purposes.

He said that the drive would also continue against illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to citizens.

