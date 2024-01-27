Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary.
He, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
The minister, who was saddened by the sad news, paid tribute to the late anchorperson for her massive contributions to the journalism, acknowledging her dedication and services to the field. She was a professional and hardworking journalist, Solangi added.
He further remarked that her demise was a big loss to the journalism profession.
Recent Stories
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan
SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under s ..
CM performs Umrah, prays for country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections3 minutes ago
-
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election4 minutes ago
-
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran16 minutes ago
-
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held10 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls5 minutes ago
-
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran5 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan5 minutes ago
-
SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under special self-finance ..5 minutes ago
-
CM performs Umrah, prays for country5 minutes ago
-
Governor highlights significance of justice to establish law abiding society3 hours ago
-
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election3 hours ago