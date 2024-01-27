Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary.

He, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The minister, who was saddened by the sad news, paid tribute to the late anchorperson for her massive contributions to the journalism, acknowledging her dedication and services to the field. She was a professional and hardworking journalist, Solangi added.

He further remarked that her demise was a big loss to the journalism profession.

