South Punjab, PILDAT launch ‘Hum Ahang’ project to improve governance

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) South Punjab Secretariat, in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), has launched "Hum Ahang" project to enhance public participation in governance and promote peace and social cohesion in the region.

This initiative is aimed at raising awareness about the role and impact of the South Punjab Secretariat and to gather public feedback to bring improvement in its effectiveness, said an official release issued here Thursday.

Recommendations based on this feedback will be formulated and submitted to lawmakers and governmental bodies at both provincial and Federal levels for policy development.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, addressing a meeting at South Punjab Secretariat, highlighted the Secretariat's significant contributions to regional development, facilitated by the allocation of 34 percent of the provincial development budget to South Punjab.

PILDAT President Ahmed Bilal and his delegation comprising Faheem Ahmad Khan, Senior Manager of the "Hum Ahang" project, also attended the meeting.

Rabbani attributed the ongoing progress to effective monitoring of projects by Administrative Secretaries and budgetary controls by virtue of ring fencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Bilal expressed PILDAT's commitment to involve remote communities in the governance process. The "Hum Ahang" project plan included public sessions to gather people's opinion to build recommendations for granting more autonomy to the South Punjab Secretariat, the release added.

On the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary presented a shield and a traditional Multani shawl to Ahmed Bilal as a gesture of goodwill.