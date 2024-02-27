SP Hold “Khuli Katchery” To Address Public Complaints
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held a 'Khuli Kutchery' on Tuesday in Police Lines Headquarters to address grievances of the people.
According to a police spokesman, police officers under Punjab's open door policy were holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to the citizens.
He informed that the SP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.
The SP said the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped in improving standards of policing.
The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.
He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards.
