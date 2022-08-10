SP HQs meets martyrs' families, assures resolution of their issues

Superintendent of Police Headquarters Aneel Hyder Minhas on the instructions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and SSP Amjad Shaikh met the families of police martyrs on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police Headquarters Aneel Hyder Minhas on the instructions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and SSP Amjad Shaikh met the families of police martyrs on Wednesday.

Aneel Hyder Minhas met with the families of martyrs one by one and listened to their problems and issued immediate orders to solve them.

The SP headquarters assured the families of the martyrs that the police will never let the great sacrifices of the martyrs go invain.

He said that the families of martyrs are our own families and they will never be left alone.