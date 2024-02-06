Open Menu

SP Investigation Assesses Security At Karak Polling Stations

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM

SP Investigation assesses security at Karak polling stations

Superintendent Police Investigation Karak, Zahid Khan on Monday visited various polling stations and inspected the security arrangements in Tehsil Takhat Nasrati

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Superintendent Police Investigation Karak, Zahid Khan on Monday visited various polling stations and inspected the security arrangements in Tehsil Takhat Nasrati.

According to detail on the directives of District Police Officer Karak Waqas Khan, he along with DSP Dervish Khan, conducted visits to sensitive polling stations in different areas to assess security arrangements.

SHOs and other police personnel were briefed on their responsibilities during the elections, while SP Investigation Zahid Khan delivered lectures on the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission to police officers and personnel, emphasizing their security duties.

Police personnel were instructed to ensure that the code of conduct was reached to ensure holding peaceful elections.

Related Topics

Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Karak Waqas Khan

Recent Stories

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patr ..

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet

8 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

3 minutes ago
 UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir S ..

UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 minutes ago
 Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French peop ..

Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French people': prosecutor

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

3 minutes ago
 SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of A ..

SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of AAOIFIs standards for Islamic f ..

3 minutes ago
Kabaddi tournament played

Kabaddi tournament played

2 minutes ago
 China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway tr ..

China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway traffic in freezing provinces

2 minutes ago
 Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

2 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finali ..

Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finalize for 19,008 polling stations ..

2 minutes ago
 Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

2 minutes ago
 Election campaign deadline announced

Election campaign deadline announced

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan