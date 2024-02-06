SP Investigation Assesses Security At Karak Polling Stations
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Superintendent Police Investigation Karak, Zahid Khan on Monday visited various polling stations and inspected the security arrangements in Tehsil Takhat Nasrati.
According to detail on the directives of District Police Officer Karak Waqas Khan, he along with DSP Dervish Khan, conducted visits to sensitive polling stations in different areas to assess security arrangements.
SHOs and other police personnel were briefed on their responsibilities during the elections, while SP Investigation Zahid Khan delivered lectures on the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission to police officers and personnel, emphasizing their security duties.
Police personnel were instructed to ensure that the code of conduct was reached to ensure holding peaceful elections.
