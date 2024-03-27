Spare parts of stolen motorcycles recovered in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The district police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered spare parts of stolen motorcycles arresting an accused here in the limits of Dera Town police station.

According to the Police spokesman, a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Khalid Javed stopped a car, heading towards Zhob from Dera Ismail Khan, at Khutti Check post for checking.

During the checking, the police recovered spare parts of four stolen motorcycles and arrested the driver of car named Nizam son of Azeem, a resident of Zhob.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused.