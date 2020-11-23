Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over death of Dr Raja Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Medical Officer Ayub Medical Hospital Abbotabad due to COVID-19.

In a message here on Friday, the KP assembly speaker expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with gratitude.