Speaker NA assumes office after recovering from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday assumed responsibilities of his office after fully recovering from the coronavirus disease.

He arrived at his chamber and met with the senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.

They discussed the arrangements for the next sessions of the two houses of the Parliament and legislative affairs, said a press release.

The speaker directed the officers to make appropriate arrangements in the National Assembly hall, Parliament building and Parliament lodges especially in view of the threat of coronavirus.