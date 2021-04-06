Speaker suggests opposition to discuss issues in parliament

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Tuesday said that opposition should discuss their issues relating to electoral and judicial reforms in the National Assembly

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Tuesday said that opposition should discuss their issues relating to electoral and judicial reforms in the National Assembly.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of bar association, he said opposition benches would be given chance to inform government about their concerns and reservations, adding the Parliament is a sacred institution and opposition should use the forum to discuss issues and present their stance.

Speaker said that opposition would be given chance to raise their concerns relating to inflation, electricity problems and trade. He said that government desires to develop a mechanism that should be acceptable to all.

Asad Qaisar said that he would soon visit neighboring Afghanistan to discuss changes in visa policy and to promote trade between two countries adding Pak Afghan Parliamentary Committee would be formulated to deliberate these matters.

He said that government has approved Chitral and DI Khan motorways to invite foreign investment in Rashakai Economic Zone adding completion of these projects would decrease distance between Gawadar and open international markets.

Asad Qaisar said that Gadoon Industrial Estate would be upgraded by connecting it with motorway and a new road would be constructed from Swabi Interchange to Gadoon Industrial Estate.

He said that 220 KV Grid Station has been approved to address issue of low voltage in Swabi while fund was being approved to provide electricity to Kala Dhaka.

He said that committee has also been constituted to revive fishing industry in the area and restore water form River Indus.