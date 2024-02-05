Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity

Speakers in a seminar have discussed efforts to promote the values and principles of human fraternity, aiming to achieve peaceful coexistence, acceptance of others, and diversity through dialogue and mutual understanding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Speakers in a seminar have discussed efforts to promote the values and principles of human fraternity, aiming to achieve peaceful coexistence, acceptance of others, and diversity through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The seminar was arranged by the Pakistan branch of the Muslim Council of Elders titled "Human Fraternity: Messages of Hope and Peace in the World".

The International Day of Human Fraternity was observed annually in recognition of the signing of the document on Human Fraternity between Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders alongside Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

The seminar witnessed diverse participation from prominent figures in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. Among them were Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, the Director-General of the Islamic Research Institute and Shariah Professor at the International Islamic University; Dr. Sardar Tahir Tabassum, the founder and president of the Institute of Peace and Development, and Chairman of the Global Harmony Council; Reverend Samuel Robert Azaira, the Director of the Christian Studies Center in Rawalpindi;. Sardar Ranjeet Singh, a former member of the local parliament; Dr. Sanaullah Al-Azhari, an associate professor at the Maritime University's College of Islamic Studies; and Allama Liaqat Ali, the director of the Jafari Jurisprudence school in Attock.

Participants expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders, led by Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, particularly through its branches in various countries which serve as effective platforms for communication and disseminating the council's message aimed at promoting peace in both Muslim and non-Muslim communities.

The speakers underscored the pivotal role of the Document on Human Fraternity as a global message for peace, embodying the spirit of coexistence and tolerance among religions.

The document's signing by the Grand Imam and Pope Francis symbolized their sincere commitment to enhancing dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and acceptance of others.

Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq highlighted the central role of the Document on Human Fraternity as a global message for peace and an embodiment of the spirit of coexistence and tolerance among religions which brought together the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and the Pope of the Catholic Church to affirm their earnest commitment to promoting dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

For his part, Dr. Sardar Tahir Tabassum highlighted the urgent need to activate constructive dialogue between religions to address religious conflicts and enhance the values and principles of human fraternity as well as expanding international cooperation and mutual understanding could contribute to addressing major human issues and challenges.

Meanwhile, Reverend Samuel Robert Azaira stressed the importance of working towards human fraternity and peace, confirming the role that the Document on Human Fraternity can play in promoting the values of coexistence and reconciliation among religions.

Sardar Ranjeet Singh, a former member of the local parliament, expressed pride in the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, considering it an expression of shared fundamental principles among religions, including values of charity, cooperation, and the sharing of goodness, which are foundational teachings in Sikhism and other religions worldwide.

Dr. Sanaullah Al-Azhari and Allama Liaquat Ali discussed the vital role that communication and dialogue play in combating and rejecting hate speech and extremism.

They emphasized the importance of drawing inspiration from the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity to support peace, peaceful coexistence, and spread them among people and nations, regardless of their cultural, religious, and ethnic backgrounds.