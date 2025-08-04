Open Menu

Speeding Car Kills Woman Near Nazimabad No 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Speeding car kills woman near Nazimabad No 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A woman died on the spot after being struck by a speeding, unidentified car near Nazimabad No. 1 in the early hours of Monday.

Initial reports from local administration indicated that an unidentified car hit a woman while she was crossing the road, a private news channel has reported.

Furthermore, both rescue teams and police arrived at the scene immediately after the incident.

The police cordoned off the area and started an investigation.

Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the car and driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

38 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

8 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

8 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

10 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

12 hours ago
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

12 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

13 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

16 hours ago
 BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PK ..

BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

16 hours ago
 44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaz ..

44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan