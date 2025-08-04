Speeding car kills woman near Nazimabad No 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A woman died on the spot after being struck by a speeding, unidentified car near Nazimabad No. 1 in the early hours of Monday.

Initial reports from local administration indicated that an unidentified car hit a woman while she was crossing the road, a private news channel has reported.

Furthermore, both rescue teams and police arrived at the scene immediately after the incident.

The police cordoned off the area and started an investigation.

Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the car and driver involved in the hit-and-run.