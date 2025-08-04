Speeding trailer-truck crashes into Karachi home, injured two persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) At least two people were critically injured when a speeding trailer truck crashed into Karachi's Defence Phase 2 early on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the injured individuals, identified as Ramazan and Arshad, were inside their house when a speeding truck suddenly crashed into their home, a private news channel reported.

The rescue official further added that the truck, which appeared to have lost control, caused significant damage to the property.

Both Ramazan and Arshad sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.