Sports Competitions To Start On March 23 In Balochistan: Shahwani

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Sports competitions to start on March 23 in Balochistan: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Balochistan has released the schedule of sports competitions in connection of Pakistan Day to be held on March 23 across Balochistan including the provincial capital Quetta.

In this regard, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs of Balochistan, Dr. Javed Anwar Shahwani presided over a high-level meeting in which several issues were decided regarding the department's performance, problems and their solutions. The senior officials of the department participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Secretary Sports said that the sports competitions would be started from March 23 to continue till March 29 in all districts including the provincial capital in which the players would be provided ample opportunities to sports, all events would be held from afternoon to evening.

Director General Sports Dura Baloch said that more than 40 sports competitions would be organized in the provincial capital, many sports including racquet games, martial arts, ball games and swimming have been included.

She said that cricket football badminton, shooting ball and local sport would be included as districts level.

