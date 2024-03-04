Spring Festival begins at UVAS

The 11th Spring Festival 2024 began at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The 11th Spring Festival 2024 began at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore here on Monday.

On the first day different competitions including Azaan & Hifz-e-Quran arranged by the Qiraat & Naat Society of UVAS Senior Tutor Office.

In Hifz-e-Quran competition, Hafiza Umama Iqbal (Human Nutrition & Dietetics) won 1st position, Hafiz Muhammad Shakir (Mphil Epidemology) got 2nd while Ayesha Kanwel (Mphil Veterinary Medicine) stood 3rd position.

In Azaan competition, Abdul Rehman (DVM) won 1st position, Ahmad Ali Khan got 2nd while Zain-ul-Abdin from (Institute of Pharmaceutical Science) stood on 3rd position.

Qari Abdul Ghaffar Daharvee and Qari Faseeh ud Din Aadil were the chief guests on the occasion and gave away shields to the Azaan & Hifz-e-Quran contest winners while Prof Dr Yasin Tipu, Dr Muhammad Asad Ali, Syed Ahtasham Bukhari and number of students were present in the ceremony. Students from various departments participated in these competitions.