UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spring Plantation Campaign Inaugurates In Kurram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Spring plantation campaign inaugurates in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai and Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir on Friday inaugurated spring plantation campaign in Kurram tribal district.

They planted sapling of 'Deodar' at Parachinar, headquarters of Kurram district to formally kicked off massive plantation campaign under 10 billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) in merged areas. Senior officials of district administration and forest department were present on the occasion.

The Ministers were told that PTI govt' s flagship 10BTAP has been extended to merged areas where vast land was available for afforestation.

A total of 47percent plantation would be carried out in merged areas under 10BTAP. Sites for afforestation in Kurram districts were identified and tribesmen are being involved to achieve the set targets besides protection of the green gold.

The students, farmers, general public, NGOs and national building departments are being involved to achieve targets of plantation of additional one billion trees in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa under Plant for Pakistan by 2023.

The Minister said plantation of trees was a continued charity and urged public to sow maximum plants as they can to offset the challenges of global warming and climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parachinar Gold Government Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts Houthi ballistic miss ..

36 minutes ago

Stage actress quits 25-year old association with t ..

40 minutes ago

Police Officer Seriously Injured in Ukraine Protes ..

35 minutes ago

Captured AWOL Sergeant in Southern Kazakhstan Stol ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan highly concerned with the health conditio ..

35 minutes ago

Watchdog Accuses China of Systematic Harassment of ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.