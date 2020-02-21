Spring plantation campaign inaugurates in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai and Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir on Friday inaugurated spring plantation campaign in Kurram tribal district.

They planted sapling of 'Deodar' at Parachinar, headquarters of Kurram district to formally kicked off massive plantation campaign under 10 billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) in merged areas. Senior officials of district administration and forest department were present on the occasion.

The Ministers were told that PTI govt' s flagship 10BTAP has been extended to merged areas where vast land was available for afforestation.

A total of 47percent plantation would be carried out in merged areas under 10BTAP. Sites for afforestation in Kurram districts were identified and tribesmen are being involved to achieve the set targets besides protection of the green gold.

The students, farmers, general public, NGOs and national building departments are being involved to achieve targets of plantation of additional one billion trees in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa under Plant for Pakistan by 2023.

The Minister said plantation of trees was a continued charity and urged public to sow maximum plants as they can to offset the challenges of global warming and climate change.