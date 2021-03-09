SPSC announces to conduct written test for post of Head Master/ Mistress

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday announced to hold pre interview written test for the post of Head Master/Mistress (BPS-17) in education and Literacy department on March 22.

According to schedule issued here by Assistant Controller Examinations, pre-interview written test for 2500 vacant posts of Head Master/Mistress (BPS-17) will be conducted on March 22 at Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur and Larkana centres simultaneously.

As many as 30385 candidates will appear in the pre interview written tests conducted in above mentioned major cities of Sindh. Of them 13040 in two centres of Hyderabad, 4150 in one centre of Karachi, 9495 at one centre of Sukkur and 3700 candidates at one centre in Sukkur.

Paper will contain multiple choice questions (MCQs) of B.Ed (all forms) level as per breakup 80% and 20% English General, notification stated.