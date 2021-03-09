UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPSC Announces To Conduct Written Test For Post Of Head Master/ Mistress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

SPSC announces to conduct written test for post of Head Master/ Mistress

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday announced to hold pre interview written test for the post of Head Master/Mistress (BPS-17) in education and Literacy department on March 22.

According to schedule issued here by Assistant Controller Examinations, pre-interview written test for 2500 vacant posts of Head Master/Mistress (BPS-17) will be conducted on March 22 at Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur and Larkana centres simultaneously.

As many as 30385 candidates will appear in the pre interview written tests conducted in above mentioned major cities of Sindh. Of them 13040 in two centres of Hyderabad, 4150 in one centre of Karachi, 9495 at one centre of Sukkur and 3700 candidates at one centre in Sukkur.

Paper will contain multiple choice questions (MCQs) of B.Ed (all forms) level as per breakup 80% and 20% English General, notification stated.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana March Post All SPSC

Recent Stories

GWU has effectively managed Emirati women’s empo ..

5 minutes ago

AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

35 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

1 hour ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.