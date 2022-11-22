SPSC declares result for post of Lecturer Mathematics

Sindh Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the result of the written test conducted for the post of Lecturer Mathematics (BPS-17) in the college education department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the result of the written test conducted for the post of Lecturer Mathematics (BPS-17) in the college education department.

The written test was conducted in the month of March 2021 and the result has been prepared in line with SPSC regulations 2021.

The result was uploaded on the official website of the commission in which role numbers of the candidates are declared as qualified.

Male general, minority, and differently-abled as well as the female general, minority, and differently-abled candidates have been declared as qualified and will be called for an interview, the press release said.

The result can be checked at the official website www.spsc.gov.pk