SSC, HSSC exams to be conducted in all subjects this year: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarkai Tuesday said that after a gap of three years, the SSC and HSSC examinations will be held in all subjects this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarkai Tuesday said that after a gap of three years, the SSC and HSSC examinations will be held in all subjects this year.

He said that 821,906 students would appear in Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examinations while 534,118 would appear in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations, adding that 3253 centre have been established across KP for SSC examination and 1845 for HSSC.

Presiding over a meeting on preparation an action plan for matriculation and intermediate examinations here, he said that 23,720 invigilators and other supervisory staff would perform duty at examinations centers for SSC and 14,209 at HSSC centres.

The minister said that all boards have control rooms for monitoring of examinations while all examination centers in the province will be monitored by CCTV cameras.

He directed the board heads to remain in touch with WAPDA department for uninterrupted supply of electricity till the stipulated time in the respective districts during the paper.

He also directed to increase the number of paper checkers for timely preparation of examination results and quality checking. The purpose of education boards is not to make money but to spend maximum budget on conducting examinations.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Education Amir Afaq, Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Kabir Khan Afridi and all the board heads of the province.

Shahram said that provision of facilities to students is top priority and directed all boards to activate Student Facilitation Centers as soon as possible for facilitation of students and teachers.

It was informed that in view of the facility, marking centers have also been set up in Swabi and Nowshera this year.