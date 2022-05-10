UrduPoint.com

SSC, HSSC Exams To Be Conducted In All Subjects This Year: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:57 PM

SSC, HSSC exams to be conducted in all subjects this year: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarkai Tuesday said that after a gap of three years, the SSC and HSSC examinations will be held in all subjects this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarkai Tuesday said that after a gap of three years, the SSC and HSSC examinations will be held in all subjects this year.

He said that 821,906 students would appear in Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examinations while 534,118 would appear in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations, adding that 3253 centre have been established across KP for SSC examination and 1845 for HSSC.

Presiding over a meeting on preparation an action plan for matriculation and intermediate examinations here, he said that 23,720 invigilators and other supervisory staff would perform duty at examinations centers for SSC and 14,209 at HSSC centres.

The minister said that all boards have control rooms for monitoring of examinations while all examination centers in the province will be monitored by CCTV cameras.

He directed the board heads to remain in touch with WAPDA department for uninterrupted supply of electricity till the stipulated time in the respective districts during the paper.

He also directed to increase the number of paper checkers for timely preparation of examination results and quality checking. The purpose of education boards is not to make money but to spend maximum budget on conducting examinations.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Education Amir Afaq, Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Kabir Khan Afridi and all the board heads of the province.

Shahram said that provision of facilities to students is top priority and directed all boards to activate Student Facilitation Centers as soon as possible for facilitation of students and teachers.

It was informed that in view of the facility, marking centers have also been set up in Swabi and Nowshera this year.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Education Budget WAPDA Student Nowshera Swabi Kabir Khan Money HSSC Afridi All Top

Recent Stories

Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot A ..

Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot Adu

2 minutes ago
 Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way ..

Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way to Man City

2 minutes ago
 Brazil's Petrobras Refuses US Request to Boost Oil ..

Brazil's Petrobras Refuses US Request to Boost Oil Output - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls Borrell's Proposal to Transfer Russia ..

Lavrov Calls Borrell's Proposal to Transfer Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine 'T ..

2 minutes ago
 'All possible facilities to be provided to passeng ..

'All possible facilities to be provided to passengers'

5 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy calls on Rana Sanullah

Chinese envoy calls on Rana Sanullah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.