UrduPoint.com

SSP Appeals Citizens To Use Registered Number Plates On Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 08:01 PM

SSP appeals citizens to use registered number plates on vehicles

The federal capital Police on Thursday launched a crackdown against unauthorized number plates and tinted glass vehicles to reduce crime in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Federal capital Police on Thursday launched a crackdown against unauthorized number plates and tinted glass vehicles to reduce crime in the city.

Following Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad directions Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran tasked zonal Superintendent of Police, Sub-divisional Police officers and Station House Officers to take strict action against the law breakers.

The SSP operations in a news release on Thursday said the capital police has taken multiple initiatives to control crime, adding that unregistered vehicles were being used in criminal activities.

The campaign will help police in controlling street crimes in the federal capital, said SSP.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and travel on vehicles bearing registered number plate issued by the excise office.

People should carry their vehicles' registration documents while traveling on Islamabad roads, he observed.

Citizens may contact police helpline 1715 in case of any complaint.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles May Criminals

Recent Stories

AGM of International World Games Association held

AGM of International World Games Association held

2 minutes ago
 Security forces kill terrorist in Mir Ali IBO: ISP ..

Security forces kill terrorist in Mir Ali IBO: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Launch of first ever Traditional Kabaddi League an ..

Launch of first ever Traditional Kabaddi League announced

2 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice against delay in issuance of ..

Minister takes notice against delay in issuance of roll number slips to students ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt committed to protect rights of journalists ..

KP Govt committed to protect rights of journalists: Saif

5 minutes ago
 Handicapped youth allegedly commits suicide

Handicapped youth allegedly commits suicide

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.