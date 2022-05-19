SSP appeals citizens to use registered number plates on vehicles

The federal capital Police on Thursday launched a crackdown against unauthorized number plates and tinted glass vehicles to reduce crime in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Federal capital Police on Thursday launched a crackdown against unauthorized number plates and tinted glass vehicles to reduce crime in the city.

Following Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad directions Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran tasked zonal Superintendent of Police, Sub-divisional Police officers and Station House Officers to take strict action against the law breakers.

The SSP operations in a news release on Thursday said the capital police has taken multiple initiatives to control crime, adding that unregistered vehicles were being used in criminal activities.

The campaign will help police in controlling street crimes in the federal capital, said SSP.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and travel on vehicles bearing registered number plate issued by the excise office.

People should carry their vehicles' registration documents while traveling on Islamabad roads, he observed.

Citizens may contact police helpline 1715 in case of any complaint.