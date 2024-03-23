SSP Hub Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Security Force On Pakistan Day
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 10:38 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hub Mir Manzoor Ahmad Buledi paid tribute to the martyrs of Balochistan Police and other forces on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
Talking to APP on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said that the blood of the martyrs of the police and other security forces sacrificed their lives for the protection of the mother-land and would not go in vain.
He said the police sources would continue to defeat all the conspiracies of the enemies with firm determination and make prosperous and developed country.
The SSP said that by renewing the pledge on the occasion of March 23, we should become a united nation to fulfill the goals and objectives of Pakistan and to realize the dreams of the Quaid-e-Azam and other national leaders, we should have united as nation for development of the country.
He said that the world would have to learn that we were the same nation who risked their lives to fulfill the dream of establishing Pakistan and proved the truth of the two-nation theory under the guidance of their leader.
He said that in the light of the resolution of Pakistan, we have to become the individual and collective leader of Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal in order to take thePakistan on the path of development and prosperity.
He said that despite the sacrifices of its officers and men, the Balochistan Police was determined to restore peace and there was no wavering in the spirit of service and martyrdom of the men for the fulfillment of national duties, they were engaged in the performance of their duties diligently.
