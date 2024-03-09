SSP Larkana holds meeting on Ramazan security plan

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Under the chairmanship of SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi, a high-level meeting of Larkana Police was held at the Shahada Conference Hall, including the security plan of Ramzan, tribal conflicts, targeted operations against criminals, actions against criminals and police performance.

After considering other matters, the performance of all the Police Stations, tribal conflicts and the statistics of criminals in the police Station limits were reviewed in detail.

On this occasion, the SSP directed the Police Officers to narrow the perimeter of the accused and their facilitators and arrest them.

Under the security Plan for Ramadan, all DSPs and SHOs of the district patrolled their respective areas and Increase security, especially during Taraweeh prayers by tightening the security measures whole Ramadan till Eid-ul-Fitr and be keep in touch with the businessmen and shop holders regarding security.

He said that It should be ensured to give positive feedback to the public, in case of any incident there should be an immediate response from the Police.

The checkpoints on the internal and external roads of the city should be made more active, the number of police pickets should be increased in the areas of bazaars, shopping malls and financial institutions to ensure the checking process.

He said that go so that the public can easily access the police regarding any complaint. In the meeting, SSP Larkana instructed to issue a traffic plan to improve the flow of traffic and to implement it.

During the meeting, SSP Larkana issued show-cause notices to the SHOs of 10 police stations, including Rashid Wagana, Areeja, Aqil, Pir Sher, Dari, Hatari Ghulam Shah and Waris Dino Machhi for negligence and poor performance in their duties.

On this occasion, the SSP said that negligence in the protection of life and property of the people will not be tolerated in any way