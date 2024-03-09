SSP Larkana Holds Meeting On Ramazan Security Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Under the chairmanship of SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi, a high-level meeting of Larkana Police was held at the Shahada Conference Hall, including the security plan of Ramzan, tribal conflicts, targeted operations against criminals, actions against criminals and police performance.
After considering other matters, the performance of all the Police Stations, tribal conflicts and the statistics of criminals in the police Station limits were reviewed in detail.
On this occasion, the SSP directed the Police Officers to narrow the perimeter of the accused and their facilitators and arrest them.
Under the security Plan for Ramadan, all DSPs and SHOs of the district patrolled their respective areas and Increase security, especially during Taraweeh prayers by tightening the security measures whole Ramadan till Eid-ul-Fitr and be keep in touch with the businessmen and shop holders regarding security.
He said that It should be ensured to give positive feedback to the public, in case of any incident there should be an immediate response from the Police.
The checkpoints on the internal and external roads of the city should be made more active, the number of police pickets should be increased in the areas of bazaars, shopping malls and financial institutions to ensure the checking process.
He said that go so that the public can easily access the police regarding any complaint. In the meeting, SSP Larkana instructed to issue a traffic plan to improve the flow of traffic and to implement it.
During the meeting, SSP Larkana issued show-cause notices to the SHOs of 10 police stations, including Rashid Wagana, Areeja, Aqil, Pir Sher, Dari, Hatari Ghulam Shah and Waris Dino Machhi for negligence and poor performance in their duties.
On this occasion, the SSP said that negligence in the protection of life and property of the people will not be tolerated in any way
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Consensus and reconciliation is way forward: Tarar8 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel says Zardari to strengthen federation as President8 minutes ago
-
District administration begins enforcement of official prices prior to Ramazan8 minutes ago
-
CM KP directs formulation of new mining policy18 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies crackdown on price hike, professional beggars28 minutes ago
-
China takes big swings in 6G wireless technology R&D28 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to women's contributions on International Women's Day28 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates Asif Zardari on his election to Office President38 minutes ago
-
District Administration Kohat cracks down on price violations in Gumbat Bazar38 minutes ago
-
Tragic incident claims life during snow Hockey game in Kalash Valley48 minutes ago
-
PU ISCS organises 1st convocation of Allied Health Sciences58 minutes ago
-
Honoured to serve people of Pakistan: President Alvi58 minutes ago