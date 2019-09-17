SSP Sukkur for comprehensive security plans for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

SUKKUR, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed the district police to provide foolproof security to all events and processions in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He stated this while addressing a meeting held at his office on Tuesday.

SSP Samo further directed SDPOs and SHOs to devise comprehensive security plans for all events utilising every resource at hand.

While enquiring about situation of law and order, he directed that crackdown should be expedited against habitual offenders and to apprehend them immediately.

The SSP Sukkur also reviewed crime situation in the district.