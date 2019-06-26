UrduPoint.com
SSP Sukkur Launches Plantation Campaign

Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:27 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo has launched a Plantation Campaign by planting a tree at his office on Wednesday.

Speaking, on the occasion, he said that during the plantation campaign 1,000 trees will be planted in the different Police Stations, Police Lines and other offices in Sukkur.

He further said that planting tree is Sadqa-e-Jaria and everyone of us should not only plant atleast one tree but also protect it.

