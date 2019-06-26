SSP Sukkur Launches Plantation Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:27 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo has launched a Plantation Campaign by planting a tree at his office on Wednesday
Speaking, on the occasion, he said that during the plantation campaign 1,000 trees will be planted in the different Police Stations, Police Lines and other offices in Sukkur.
He further said that planting tree is Sadqa-e-Jaria and everyone of us should not only plant atleast one tree but also protect it.