SST Appeals To Resolve Gas Load Shedding In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM

SST appeals to resolve Gas load shedding in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) President Sukkur Small Traders (SST) Haji Javaid Memon has said that the gas load shedding during Sehri and Iftar timings has increased the problems of consumers.

He appealed to the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan and the gas company to take notice of this problem and solve it immediately and stop the load shedding of gas to domestic consumers in different areas of Sukkur during the holy month of Ramadan.

