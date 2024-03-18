SST Appeals To Resolve Gas Load Shedding In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) President Sukkur Small Traders (SST) Haji Javaid Memon has said that the gas load shedding during Sehri and Iftar timings has increased the problems of consumers.
He appealed to the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan and the gas company to take notice of this problem and solve it immediately and stop the load shedding of gas to domestic consumers in different areas of Sukkur during the holy month of Ramadan.
Recent Stories
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security guard allegedly tortured to death by dacoits4 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan12 minutes ago
-
PAL invites submissions for upcoming issues of English Literary Journal “Pakistani Literature”14 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan14 minutes ago
-
Cucumber cultivation should be completed by April24 minutes ago
-
KSA to establish a state-of-the-art skill university in Pakistan to meet skilled workers demand24 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of PML-N President Islamabad District Raja Waqar24 minutes ago
-
Theatre Wallay invites entries for joining upcoming “Creative Writing Workshop”24 minutes ago
-
CM condoles loss of six lives in roof collapse incident54 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 2600 kg drugs in 11 operations1 hour ago
-
Minister commits to implement health System improvement roadmap1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of actor Mehboob Alam observed1 hour ago