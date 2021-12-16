UrduPoint.com

State Land Worth Rs 5m Retrieved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration raided and retrieved five marla commercial state land worth Rs five million from land grabbers here near kidney centre on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood in which Municipal corporation, MDA and police participated.

The commercial state land was retrieved from a rice mill. AC Khawaja Umair said that action against land grabbers was underway in line with special directions of DC Amir Karim Khan.

