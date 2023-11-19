Open Menu

State Obligates To Safeguard Minorities: Aneeq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 11:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said that the state had a responsibility to protect the rights of minorities.

He said that the minorities were taken care of as much as the Muslims in the country.

While addressing a Diwali festival of the Hindu Community at the Arts Council of Pakistan –Karachi, Minister Aneeq Ahmed said that every religion speaks about humanity.

He said that the image of Pakistan was being spoiled at the international level and the Hindu Community could also play its role in building a positive image of the country.

The minister said that the doors of mosques were opened to the Christian community of Pakistan after an incident in Jaranwala and on the other hand the people of the Christian community were killed in Indian Manipur.

He said that H stands for Hindu and M for Muslims and the combination of both alphabets made the word ‘Hum’ (We).

Earlier, the Hindu Community requested the minister to register Shri Dhani Matang Dev with the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and provide necessary facilities in this regard for devotees belonging to the Maheshwary community.

They also urged him, to open the Mahadev Mandir, which had been sealed in the Lyari area of the city.

The minister assured the Hindu Community of his full cooperation and support for resolving their problems.

Later, Religious Minister Aneeq Ahmed was handed over a shield by the leaders of the Hindu Community and thanked him for his support.

More Stories From Pakistan