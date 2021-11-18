UrduPoint.com

State's Writ Cannot Be Established Sans Tackling Extremism: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:37 PM

State's writ cannot be established sans tackling extremism: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said writ of the state could not be established in a society without effectively tackling extremism and ensuring supremacy of law and the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said writ of the state could not be established in a society without effectively tackling extremism and ensuring supremacy of law and the Constitution.

Addressing the launching ceremony of "Charter of Peace", organized by Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies, he said a state was bound to ensure implementation of laws to assert its authority, if certain groups challenged or violated the laws of the land.

During the British rule in Indian subcontinent, he said the British government had established an effective law enforcement system, but unfortunately after its independence, the successive governments neither practiced it nor gave any alternative system to ensure writ of the state. "We saw destruction of many countries caused by the tendencies of extremism," he added.

He said Pakistan, being a nuclear power and sixth largest military force in the world, faced no potential threat from its arch rival India, but the country faced threats from within. However, the government and state were ready to combat the menace of extremism.

The minister said islam always advocated tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the society. As a true follower of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), a muslim could never be an extremist, he said, adding soft change was not possible without promoting congenial atmosphere in a society.

Islam preached to adopt balanced approach, he said adding that the scholars could better interpret Islamic teachings and guidelines on different issues.

Recalling the past, he said the country's eminent religious scholar Maulana Hassan Jan was martyred on charges of issuing a religious decree declaring suicide attacks unIslamic.

Everyone had the right to present his point of view and ideas, however imposing one's views was inappropriate, he said, adding the main pillars of British India's law enforcement system were 'Chokidar,Lumberdar and Thanidar'. He said history of the country showed that Thanidar used to hold negotiations with certain outlaw groups as compared to prime minister or foreign minister. Failure in establishing writ of the state endangered existence of a country, he added. Fawad said over 300 years' history of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed there was not even an iota of extremism in those areas. The area in which Pakistan is situated right now was the area inhabited by Sufis, he added.

He said religious seminaries were not instrumental in promoting extremism, but the country was pushed to that menace due to political reasons.

The minister said in the past, some of teachers recruited by the successive governments in various schools and colleges of the country were instrumental in fomenting extremism.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Nuclear Maulana Hassan Jan Suicide Independence Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Guru Nanak conveyed message of peace, interfaith ..

Guru Nanak conveyed message of peace, interfaith harmony, love: Mahindar Pal

54 seconds ago
 Putin Says Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportuniti ..

Putin Says Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue

55 seconds ago
 Delegation of Insaf Traders Wing calls on KP Speak ..

Delegation of Insaf Traders Wing calls on KP Speaker

58 seconds ago
 Park at Basti Nizamabad inaugurated

Park at Basti Nizamabad inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Cold, dry weather expected in most country' parts

Cold, dry weather expected in most country' parts

5 minutes ago
 President appoints HR Commission head, members

President appoints HR Commission head, members

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.