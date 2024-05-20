SHO Sustains Bullet Injuries In Exchange Of Fire With Dacoits
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 09:40 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A station house officer (SHO) received bullet injuries following an exchange of fire between a police team and unknown dacoits held here in the limits of Yarik police station late Sunday night.
According to a police spokesman, the Yarik police station received information about a bike-snatching incident. In a quick response, a police team led by Yarik police station SHO Khubab Wali rushed to the site immediately.
The dacoits opened fire at the police party which was also retaliated by the police team. As a result, SHO Khubab Wali received bullet injuries while the dacoits managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness and forestry area.
The injured SHO was shifted to the hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.
Later, the Elite Force, Rapid Response Force (RRF) and a police contingent reached the site and started a search operation in the area.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTV gets broadcasting rights for T20 World Cup10 hours ago
-
KP Govt arranges special flights to Bishkek to evacuate Pak students10 hours ago
-
CM prays for Safety of Iranian president11 hours ago
-
DC for ensuring practical steps to render facilities to people11 hours ago
-
Female Doctors Lower Patients' Risk of Death: Study11 hours ago
-
Preparing to automate professional tax system: DG Excise11 hours ago
-
Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital holds eye camp at LPC11 hours ago
-
Tour guides increased in Murree11 hours ago
-
Attaullah Tara receives students at Lahore airport11 hours ago
-
Three-day workshop on user interface, user experience design concluded at SU11 hours ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A. G. Lone, others11 hours ago
-
KP Governor inquires after health of Justice Musarat Hilali11 hours ago