UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steel Cutting Of Milgem Class Corvette Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:28 PM

Steel cutting of Milgem Class Corvette held

Steel cutting ceremony of fourth MILGEM Class Corvettes for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Steel cutting ceremony of fourth MILGEM Class Corvettes for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), Pakistan.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest, said a news release on Tuesday.

The event marked an important milestone in the construction schedule for fourth MILGEM Corvette for PN.

PN has concluded contract with M/s ASFAT for construction of four corvettes out of which two are being constructed at Istanbul Naval Shipyard whereas the remaining two at KS&EW. These corvettes will be fitted with state-of-art Surface, Sub-Surface and Anti-Air Weapons & Sensors, integrated through an advanced Network Centric Combat Management System.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff said it is a matter of pride to witness the Steel Cutting of fourth PN MILGEM Corvettes at KS&EW.

He added that it is a historic occasion as Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy, Karachi Shipyard and M/s ASFAT of Turkey have joined hands for construction of this Corvette.

The Admiral in his address said the event is a defining moment to further cement the bond of friendship between the two strategically aligned nations with common shared values, culture and principles. Naval Chief acknowledged the commitment and dedication of KS&EW and M/s ASFAT for meeting the challenging construction schedule despite ongoing global pandemic.

Induction of MILGEM Corvettes will significantly enhance maritime defence and deterrence capabilities of Pakistan Navy. These corvettes will become a core element of PN's kinetic response to traditional and non-traditional challenges and to maintain balance of power in the Indian Ocean Region.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Pakistan Navy Turkey Istanbul Event

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

5 minutes ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

6 minutes ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

18 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

19 minutes ago

Flydubai launches daily flights to Warsaw starting ..

24 minutes ago

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.