Steps to be taken to hunt for the national sport "Hockey": Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that steps would be taken to unearth new talent for our national sport "Hockey".

He was speaking on the occasion of the prize distribution ceremony after the final match of Mehtab Chawla Veterans Hockey Tournament here, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Governor on Monday.

Legendary Hockey star of Pakistan Islahuddin Siddiqui was also present on this occasion.

The Sindh Governor advised the youngsters to take full advantage of Islahuddin's expertise and skills. The fans have learned a lot from Islahuddin's book Dash Through My Life, Kamran Tessori added.

He said Olympian Islahuddin is the pride of the entire nation and his services as a player, captain and coach will always be remembered.

The Governor of Sindh also distributed prizes to the winning team and the players who showed outstanding performance during the event.