Struggle For Development Of Pharpur To Continue: Ehtisham Javed Akbar

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Struggle for development of Pharpur to continue: Ehtisham Javed Akbar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly(MPA) Ehtsham Javed Akbar has vowed to continue struggle for the development and prosperity of Pharpur constituency.

In a statement, issued here, he said that a record development work had been completed in the constituency with his efforts and countless schemes were currently underway in the area which would uplift the living standard of people.

He said these development schemes included the installation of new transformers; paving of streets and roads vowing that these ongoing projects would be timely completed.

In view of such record development and welfare projects, he said that people would again support him in the next general elections to bring Pharpur on par with developed areas of the country.

He said the problems of people were resolved at their doorstep while claiming in the past it was neglected by other political leaders.

He said no compromise would be made on the quality of work and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.

