Student Dies In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Student dies in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A student was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and a car near Arifwala Road.

According to details, a student of a local college named Riaz Ahmad Basra resident of Mujahid colony was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle along with his friend.

A speeding car crushed them near Haji Abad morr Arifwala road.

As a result, Riaz died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to a local hospital.

Local police reached the spot and launched legal action.

