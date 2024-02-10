Student Dies In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A student was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and a car near Arifwala Road.
According to details, a student of a local college named Riaz Ahmad Basra resident of Mujahid colony was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle along with his friend.
A speeding car crushed them near Haji Abad morr Arifwala road.
As a result, Riaz died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to a local hospital.
Local police reached the spot and launched legal action.
APP/aaj-sak
