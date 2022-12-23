UrduPoint.com

Students Hold Study Tour To Lyallpur Museum

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Students hold study tour to Lyallpur museum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A group of female students and their teachers from a private school held a study tour to the Lyallpur museum here on Friday. The students took keen interest in historic antiquities put in different galleries.

The officials of the museum informed the teachers and students about the collection of historic articles.

The students said that their tour to the Lyallpur museum proved very useful, as they had learnt a lot about the historic aspects of the Faisalabad region.

Director Museum Mian Attique said that such types of study tours had vital importance for the awareness of youth about history and culture.

