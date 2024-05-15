Students of PIEAS display creative projects at Open House

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Final year students of Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) being run under the aegis of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) displayed their creative projects at the institute’s ninth Open House organized at its campus here on Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at PIEAS that marks the culmination of the academic efforts of PIEAS graduating students who demonstrated their final year projects for evaluation by the academia and experts.

This year’s open house also included a career fair, in which various companies participated for recruiting talented students of the university who possess the necessary skills and qualifications.

These companies conducted on-the-spot interviews and technically reviewed resumes of students to streamline their recruitment process and identify promising PIEAS candidates for job placements.

Over two dozen projects were displayed in the day-long activity. The event was attended by a large number of students, intellectuals from different organizations and industry professionals.

The event also provided the students, who displayed their products, with an opportunity to interact with professionals and potential employers.

The faculty of PIEAS was also available for further healthy cooperation and discussion. The innovative products developed by the students were of high standard and received over whelming response from the visitors.

A large number of professionals from the industry both from private and public sectors participated in the event.

The projects covered crucial areas in science and technology such as fluid mechanics, power electronic, brain imagery techniques, structural analysis, bio-medical engineering, thermal hydraulics, analytical techniques power and heat transmission techniques and automotive engineering control.

The creative projects of the students showcased during the Open House reflected the productive education being imparted at the university and spoke volumes of the standard of research being carried out at the university under the supervision of highly qualified and experienced faculty of PIEAS.

Talking to APP, Rector PIEAS, Prof. Dr. Naseem Irfan said that this year’s open house included a career fair to provide a platform to the students to be directly hired by the companies.

The career fair was arranged not only to provide job opportunities to the passing out students by picking them through talent hunt but also offer internship opportunities to the students of early years.

He said that arranging open house is an annual feature of the PIEAS to encourage students to display novel projects developed through year-long efforts that can meet the local needs and prove as beneficial for the country.

The students of this institute are working on developing various technologies and projects with special focus on robotics and artificial intelligence to compete globally, he observed.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIEAS is the leading university of the country in Science and Technology and it ranked among top 400 universities of the world and was also declared the best engineering university of Pakistan, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking 2019. It has consistently been ranking high among top Pakistani universities in international rankings since then.